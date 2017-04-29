Corruption: UN urges synergy among justice stakeholders in Nigeria

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) says stakeholders in the justice sector should work together to effectively tackle corruption, terrorism and other forms of crimes in Nigeria.

The Country Representative of UNODC, Ms Christina Albertin, stated this at the end of a three-day Network Meeting of Justice Sector Reform Teams Conference in Kaduna.

Cue in audio 1

“From the point of view of especially transnational organised crime, when we have events on corruption or on terrorism, what everybody points to is that (in) the cooperation between law enforcement, prosecutors and judges, there is much room for improvement.

“It is important that especially in the newer forms of crime and maybe now even with the ACJA (Administration of Criminal Justice Act) that everybody is on the same page, how we gather our evidence that is being presented.

“If the law enforcement officials are very well trained but the judge doesn’t understand how this evidence was put together the judgment will fail. So, I think this is a big issue.

“Some countries have started to do more on basis of case management.

“So, the cases are important and all those who are involved in solving these cases have to sit in a team work approach around the table to see how we look at this case generally.

“ I think this is something that is very important to pursue.

“Political commitment is very important for justice reform to happen and I think justice reform has a major benefit for the government because people want justice.

“ I think people will also judge government on the capacity that justice be really delivered.

“So I think for the government it is always to keep in mind that justice reform has a very higher return rate for the government also.’’

Cue out audio 1

She commended government’s effort including the National Assembly for passing the ACJA into law.

Albertin said that the act would help in tackling most of the challenges that lead to delay in justice delivery in the country.

The conference, with participants from 25 states, including the FCT, focused on effective justice delivery in Nigeria. (NAN)

CJM/LAB/IS

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment