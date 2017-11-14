Court fixes Dec. 6 for hearing on N1bn libel suit against Adamawa Assembly

A Yola High Court on Tuesday fixed Dec. 6 for hearing of the motion on notice in a N1 billion libel suit filed against the Adamawa House of Assembly.

A construction firm handling a N1.2 billion World Bank-assisted rural road project in the state, had dragged the Speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa, to court for alleged libel.

Also joined in the suit are the House Committee on Rural and Community Development and seven others.

The firm alleged that the house committee had in a newspaper publication accused it of defrauding the bank and the people.

It alleged that the defendant accused it of conniving with the Ministry of Rural Development and Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP-2) to commit the act.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel to the defendant, Mr Abubakar Sa’ad, said the house was not ready as it had not been served with the motion on notice.

“We are not ready for the montion on notice. We have not been served with the motion; we only got the writs of summon”, he said.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Ahmed Garba, however, insisted that the house was served with the motion.

“We served them. We took our time to ensure the service,” Garba said.

The Judge, Nathan Musa, directed counsel to the company to serve the defendant’s counsel with the motion during the court’s sitting which he did.

Musa adjourned the case till Dec.6 for hearing.

The court had last week, granted an order of interim injunction, restraining the assembly from taking any action against the firm and its officials, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

