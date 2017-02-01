Court remands 3 persons for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl in Kastina - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Katsina Magistrate court has sentenced three persons to prison for allegedly taking turns to rape a 13-year-old girl.

The accused persons are Aliyu Abubakar, 20, Ishaka Kabiru, 19, and Ibrahim Lawal, 20.

They forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim severally for two days after they locked her up in a shop belonging to one of them in Funtua town.

Police Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Kabir Mohammed said the trio were charged with criminal conspiracy, abduction, wrongful confinement and rape, which are contrary to sections 97,273,257 and 283 of the penal code law.

The Presiding Magistrate, Fadila Dikko remanded the suspects in prison and adjourned the matter to March 20, 2017 for mention.

