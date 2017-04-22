C/River speaker mourns Calabar viewing centre electrocution victims

Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mr John Gaul-lebo, has expressed shock over the electrocution of football fans at a viewing centre in Calabar, on Thursday.

In a statement by Mr Azogor Ideba, his Special Assistant on Media, he described the tragedy as “tragic and painful’’.

The Speaker said that the news of the electrocution of the football fans was heart-wrenching.

“The leadership of the Cross River House of Assembly frowned at the act of indiscriminate erection of buildings under high tension lines and regretted that innocent youths had to die untimely following their passion.

“It is sad to hear that our young ones who had gone out to support their football clubs could not return home to meet their loved ones.

“I wish to call on concerned authorities to ensure that houses are not erected under high tension cables.

“The relevant authorities should also take necessary measures to ensure that people occupying houses built under power lines vacate from such buildings in other to forestall a recurrence of the ugly incident,’’ he said.

While commiserating with the families of the victims of the tragedy, the speaker promised that the state government would look into the likely cause of the incident with a view to preventing reoccurrence.

According to police report, no fewer than seven persons died in the incident which occurred while the fans were watching a Europa League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

It happened at about 9.30 p.m. at Nyagasang area of Atimbo in Calabar Municipality of the state. (NAN)

