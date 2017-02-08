Dangote Cement lifts NSE trading by 0.05%

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday retraced the negative posture, appreciating by 0.05 per cent with a turnover growth of 67.88 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, increasing by N1.11 to close at N167.11 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of 32k to close at N23.82 and Air Service also gained 32k to close at N2.50 per share.

Vitafoam appreciated by 10k to close at N2.32 and Access Bank improvrd by 5k to close at N6.65 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 13.76 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 25,460.45 against 25,446.66 posted on Tuesday.

In the same vein, market capitalisation inched N5 billion to close at N8.774 trillion compared with N8.769 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Lafarge Africa recorded the highest loss, shedding N2.62 to close at N41.79 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of 90k to close at N130, while Presco declined by 30k to close at N46 per share.

Stanbic IBTC shed 19k to close at N17.81 and Forte Oil was down by 12k to close N56.70 per share.

AIICO Insurance remained the toast of investors recorded the highest volume of activities for the day, trading 143.42 million shares worth N86.05 million.

Diamond Bank followed with account of 37.485 million shares valued at N33.41 million and Staco Insurance traded 30 million shares worth N15 million.

Zenith International Bank traded 23.85 million shares worth N357.85 million and Afri Insurance exchanged 17.30 million shares valued at N8.65 million.

NAN reports that the volume of shares increased by 67.88 per cent with a total of 347.82 million shares worth N1.41 billion transacted in 2,934 deals.

This was in contrast with 207.18 million shares valued at N1.58 billion exchanged in 2,792 deals on Tuesday. (NAN)

JNC/HA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment