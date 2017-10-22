Nigerian singer, Davido has found himself in another mess after he failed to show up for a sold-out show on September 1 in Colorado, USA.

The singer recently embarked on a $30 billion tour across 30 cities across the globe.

He landed in trouble with his show promoters after he failed to show up for the show in Colorado, USA.

His fans also expressed their anger and disappointment towards the artiste.

Davido apologized via a snapchat message saying he avoided the show in order to escape being arrested for credit card fraud like Dammy Krane.

He wrote;

“Damn they almost Dammy Kraned me smh! Can’t make the show in Colorado tonight! We were at the airport for five hours. I’m so sorry! It was out of our hands and there was nothing we could do. I will do all I can to make it up to you guys… God bless,”

Despite his statement of apology, the show organisers, BME replied him and named him a liar saying he deliberately missed the show.

According to BME, three consecutive flights had been booked for Davido but he bluntly failed to honour any of them, under the pretence that he was doing a photo shoot, while he was actually partying.

“We attempted to book a fourth flight for Davido but Davido failed to accept the fourth flight arrangement, stating that he wanted a direct flight into Denver. We could not get him a direct flight to Denver, as there were none; all that was available was connecting flights. Davido, who bluntly refused to make his flight three times, then posted on his snapchat that he was not going to make it to Colorado! We don’t owe Davido. He breached his contract!” “It is sad that Davido chose to go parting while his fans here in Colorado were waiting for him. It is so sad.” – A fan, Dan Asima.

Another fan, Ayodele Akindele said;

“It is obvious that Davido is not telling the truth. That he was arrested is probably an excuse just to get off the hook. We all came out and bought tickets for his show only for him to abandon us; it is so sad.”

According to Sunday sun, Asa Asika, Davido’s manager has been awol ever since, neither picking his calls nor replying text messages sent to him.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

