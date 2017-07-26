Delta Moves To Checkmate Fulani Herdsmen, To Pass Anti-Grazing Bill - The Herald Nigeria

sThe Delta State Government is concluding plans to check the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

In a partnership between the Delta State Executive and Legislative branches, the Commissioner of Justice for the State, Peter Mrakpor has revealed that the anti-grazing bill currently before the State Assembly would be passed and signed into law by the Governor of the State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mrakpor told journalists, “It is not true that the governor is sitting on the Anti-Grazing Bill. The bill will be passed.

“I am telling you this as the Attorney General. I have read the bill and it is going for public hearing. The House of Assembly is working seriously in collaboration with my ministry on it and that is why I said it is not true as the governor has reason to sit on it and he is not that kind of person because this is a pain that we all feel.

“He is the kind of man that if money comes in and he cannot pay salary, he loses sleep. I have seen different kind of people, not because I am the Attorney General, but because of what I see. He struggles to pay salaries talk less of when human lives are at stake.

“So the bill is something of concern and I do not think anybody is playing with it. The governor and the House of Assembly are all serious about it, so I can assure you, the grazing bill will come. It is inevitable and it would be passed.”

There had been a number of recorded attacks by Fulani herdsmen against communities in Delta state leading to the loss of lives of several indigenes of the state, and damage to property.

The communities in Isoko North and Ndokwa East local government areas of the state, unanimously barred the herdsmen from bring their cattle into their lands to graze. Other communities in the decision include; Ashaka, Ushie and Igbuku in Ndokwa East and Ofagbe, Isoko North local government area.

The decision was said to have been propelled by the destructive tendencies of the herdsmen across the state. The communities in the statement also hinted that the Fulani herdsmen that are already living in the areas would be asked to leave with their cattle immediately.

