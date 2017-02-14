Donald Trump Bent On Imposing Muslim Travel Ban - White House Top Official - The Herald Nigeria

The United States President, Donald Trump’s chief speech writer has revealed that the president is bent on exploiting all possible way to impose Muslim ban in the United states.

The White House Adviser, Stephen Miller stated that the appeal court had overstepped it boundary in overruling the President’s executive order to impose immigration ban.

The report comes after three judges halted the US president’s move to block entry of immigrants from 7 Muslim dominated countries.

Stephen Miller while speaking to Fox News said: “The three judges made a broad, over-reaching statement.

“The president’s powers here are beyond question. … Something good is going to come out of this.

“The powers of the president will be confirmed.

“The laws were also reviewed by lawyers and federal agency officials.’

“We have a judiciary that has taken far too much power and become in many cases a supreme branch of government.

“Our opponents, the media and the whole world will soon see as we begin to take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment