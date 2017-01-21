DPR intensifies check in Niger, sanctions 4 filling stations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Niger, said that it has straightened surveillance on petroleum marketers to checkmate sales of Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) above the regulated price of N145 per litre.

Engineer Abdullahi Isah, Operations Controller DPR in the state made this known on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Isah explained that the Federal Government has no plan to increase or reduce the current price of PMS.

“It is true that when you go round Niger state especially this week you will see pockets of queue at filling stations.

“These queue can be attributed to the delay faced by the marketers before they get their products at the depots,’’ he said.

“Our routine check is to ensure that the marketers of petroleum products do the right thing.

“It is now a continuous process to make sure those buying petrol out there get the right quantity and quality that is commensurate to their money.

“We will not stop checking on them as long as the petroleum products are being distributed to our people, the public must be protected,’’ he said.

According to him, four filling stations in Minna and Kontagora, have been sanctioned by the department for adjusting their metres above the official rate and hoarding the product to extort money from unsuspecting buyers.

“This week, we have been out to Minna and Kontagora, where some petrol stations were sealed for adjusting their retail metres above the official rate and hoarding the product.

“We also compelled other defaulting filling stations to pay necessary fines and revert to the normal pump price of N145 per litre immediately.’’

He enjoined the media and the public to collaborate with the DPR in getting rid-off unwholesome practices among marketers by reporting such to the department. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment