 Drake Makes Surprise Appearance At Rae Sremmurd's Amsterdam Concert - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Drake Makes Surprise Appearance At Rae Sremmurd’s Amsterdam Concert

Drake, ahead of his European tour ‘The Boy Meets World’ made an early appearance overseas as he popped up on stage in Amsterdam during Rae Sremmurd’s concert.

Announcing the rapper’s stage entrance, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on stage hollered: “Can we bring a fucking homie out? A fucking legend?” just as the opening of “Fake Love” ushered the Rapper in.

The Rapper however wowed the crowd as he said: “I came here to join this Sremm party because I heard there’s no party like a SremmLife party, so if it’s okay with you I’d like to do one more.”

The Rapper then launched into “Jumpman” which threw the crowd into a massive hysteria.

Watch video below.

 

 

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar