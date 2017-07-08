EFCC Boss Reveals Number of Persons Looting Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has disclosed that those who are looting the country are not more than 10,000.

Ibrahim Magu was speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Kano, Friday, insisting that the EFCC would not draw back in the fight against corruption in the country.

According to him, the Presidency is fully behind them in the discharge of their duties.

“I can assure you that the President and the Vice President are committed to the fight against corruption and we have this political will in our leaders,” Magu added.

“We would not be deterred; we will continue fighting the war against corruption in this country.”

The EFCC boss revealed that, “those looting our wealth in this country are not more than 10,000 people and I don’t think there is any way the will of these people will prevail upon over the 150 million people of Nigeria.”

