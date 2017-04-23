'EFCC Recovers A Total of N17bn In 4 Months' - Magu - The Herald Nigeria

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says his commission recovered over N17 billion in the last four months.

According to Saharareporters, Magu revealed this at the 2017 Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) Week/Award Day on Saturday at the FCT Archive Building, Abuja.

He said the anti-graft agency recovered N521,815,000.00, $53,272 747.00, £122,890.00, and €547,730.00.

Magu also revealed that the commission recorded 62 convictions in the first quarter of the year.

“Apart from several other recoveries running into several billions of naira, the recent whistleblower policy has led to the recovery by EFCC of N521,815,000.00, $53,272 747.00, £122,890.00, and €547,730.00,” he said.

