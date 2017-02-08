Ekiti Assembly Orders IGP To Arrest Fayemi - The Herald Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilson Inalegwu and other security agencies, including international Police(Interpol) have been asked by the Ekiti State House of Assembly to immediately arrest former governor of the State and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The House based their ‘orders’ on Section 129(1) (d) of the 1999 constitution seeking for the Fayemi’s immediate arrest by the security agencies.

At a press conference addressed by the House on Tuesday, the Speaker, Hon Kola Oluwawole and the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Samuel ‎Omotoso and the Leader, Hon Tunji Akinyele, said the summon was targeted at giving the Minister the opportunity to explain some allegations of financial profligacy slammed on him.

Omotoso alleged that the assembly had earlier summoned the former governor on March 10, 2016 with a reminder on August 27 and January 30, 2017.

He said Fayemi declined, describing this as a flagrant breach of Section 1(1) of the 1999 constitution, which empowered the assembly to summon any serving or former officers of a state.

“During Governor Kayode Fayemi’s government, he awarded a N304 million contract for planting of flowers for urban renewal project in Ado Ekiti. Over 50% of the contract sum had been paid but there is no single flower anywhere.

“The former governor also purchased 133 vehicles for royal fathers. The vehicles were given out in August, 2013 and the contract papers were done in November. This was a clear case of misappropriation.

“He also paid N24m for the construction of Awedele Market. The money was paid to a phoney company and no construction was seen. The most disturbing was that, eight days to the expiration of his tenure, Fayemi withdrew a sum of N852m from UBEC account which he was not a signatory to and diverted to other areas we could not trace.

“The former governor also paid a sum of N115m for the construction of a new Governor’s office. But no structure was put in place as we speak. The same was witnessed in the construction of the State Pavilion, the Governor’s Lodge and the 5 kilometre road projects, where billions were diverted. He even took N4 billion loan 4 days before he left office.

“All these needed explanations. The summon was not meant to harass him. This is just an opportunity for him to clear his name. But should the security agencies fail to bring him here, then we will go the legal way, because we have the constitutional powers to summon any former or serving chief executive”.

He stressed that “the assembly today at its plenary through a resolution properly moved issued a warrant of arrest against former governor Fayemi, the Minister of Solid Mineral.”

“We directed the IGP, the CP and Interpol to commence a search for him to explain all these rapes on the State’s finances”, Omotoso said.

Omotoso assured that the safety of life of Fayemi will be guaranteed if he appears, saying the summon was not meant to put him into ridicule or to send him to gallows.

“The summon is not optional for the police to enforce, it is a constitutional matter, because the law of the land is supreme”, he declared.

The Speaker said the handing over note, which Fayemi had earlier cited as an excuse to allegedly dodge the summon didn’t give any clarity on the issues raised, describing the note as “vague and empty”.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment