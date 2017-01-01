Enugu-based Islamic cleric urges tolerance, peace

An Enugu-based Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdul Isola, on Sunday, called for tolerance and peace among citizens of the country to overcome recession.

Isola, who is the Chief Imam of the Islamic Centre, Uwani-Enugu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the need for concerted efforts to tackle recession in 2017.

The cleric noted that “we must tolerate each other and learn better ways to live together in peace as one country.

“It is only a united and peaceful people that can easily overcome the present economic hardship facing everybody in the nation.

“We must shun and drop all divisive tendencies and differences to come together to support the government in reviving the country.

“For now, we have a common enemy, which is hunger and lack; that have continued to ravage our families and communities,’’ the imam said.

Isola, who is also the Chief Missioner of the Centre, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as state governors.

“We must encourage our leaders through prayers, positive attitudes and pronouncement for things to fall in line and our economy to get better,’’ he added. (NAN) KSN/HA

