Environmental sanitation: LASG to create 40,000 jobs

Mr Mukaila Sanusi, the Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, on Friday said the State Government would create 40, 000 jobs through the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI).

Sanusi, who made this disclosure in a statement, explained that the programme was initiated to reform the solid waste management sector in the state.

He said the scheme would expand the present scope of the current Street Sweeping Programme from 4,500 sweepers to 27,500 Community Sanitation Workers (CSWs).

He said that they would be spread across the 377 wards in the state.

Sanusi said that 377 Ward Resident Contractors (WRCs) would also be engaged and be trained by a competent human resource management company (HRMC).

He stressed that the company would also train and deploy the CSWs in each ward.

The resident contractors would then manage and supervise the activities of the sanitation workers in their wards, he said.

Sanusi said that the workers would be fully kitted and equipped to sweep the inner streets and take care of the total environment in their communities.

He said that they would receive such incentives as: tax reliefs and health care; life, injury and accident insurance benefits.

“The Cleaner Lagos Initiative, will further guarantee Lagos Sate Government’s commitment to the realisation of a sustainable and habitable environment,” the statement added. (NAN)

