Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them

Everton produced a brilliant performance on Sunday to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League title hopes.

The Toffees willingly soaked up 71 per cent of City possession but restricted Guardiola’s side to few chances and scored with four of just six attempts at goal.

Romelu Lukaku coolly side-footed in a Kevin Mirallas cut-back and the Belgium internationals combined again after the break, with Mirallas drilling Lukaku’s through-ball across the goalkeeper.

Tom Davies sent Goodison Park into raptures on just his second league start by dinking a third over Claudio Bravo.

Debutant Ademola Lookman, an £11 million signing, fired between the legs of the goalkeeper in injury time.

Goals from the two teenagers left Everton boss Ronald Koeman visibly elated, while Guardiola cut a frustrated figure.

The Spaniard was left remonstrating with the fourth official late on in what is his heaviest ever league defeat as a manager.

City lacked the cutting edge throughout, though had Davies not headed a looping Bacary Sagna header off the line before half-time, it could have been different.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they might not have gone on to suffer a fifth league defeat of the season if they had drawn level before half-time.

They stay fifth, 10 points off leaders Chelsea, while Everton remain seventh.(NAN)

