Ex Akwa-Ibom gov, Attah tells Buhari to replace suspended SGF with Onu - The Herald Nigeria

A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal with the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

President Buhari had last week suspended the current SGF, Babachir Lawal for 14 days pending the report of a three-man administrative panel of inquiry he set up to investigate the SGF over allegations of abuse of office leveled against him by the Senate.

Attah said the All Progressives Congress, APC, as an amalgam of different parties, has to cater for the interests of its component units. Adding that while the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, produced the president, the Action Congress of Nigeria ACN, the vice president, the new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, the National Assembly leadership, only the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, has not been adequately represented.

He said: “The APC is made up of the defunct ACN, ANPP, CPC, and later the New PDP. The CPC produced the president, The APC Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, nominated someone as the vice president, those from the PDP control the National Assembly and I had always thought that the ANPP should produce the SGF and that person is Ogbonnaya Onu, their leader who is a man of integrity and has a lot of experience as a former governor, party leader, and a minister.

"So, I was quite surprised that he did not get it in the first place unless he says he does not want it, then they can nominate another person from the ANPP bloc, but still from the South East," he said.

The former governor also faulted the decision of the senate to reject the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, accusing the senators of trying to frustrate the anti-corruption fight of the present administration.

