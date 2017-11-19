FADAMA initiates strategies to strengthen its project in North East

The FADAMA III Second Additional Financing (AFII) Programme is planning to launch infrastructure and cash-for-work strategies to strengthen the implementation of its North East Food Security and Livelihood Emergency Support Project.

Dr Ben Herbert, Agribusiness Specialist in the National FADAMA Coordinating Office, who is the leader of FADAMA Internal Mission teams, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

Herbert said that the programme would soon launch the infrastructure and cash-for-work aspects of the project to strengthen its implementation in the region.

“We are doing this to rekindle hope and bring our people together; so that we can focus on the rehabilitation processes because the Federal Government is thinking of big rehabilitation works in the North East.

“FADAMA, through World Bank, is doing this to ensure effective participation of the people; they should work hard as households because no matter how little they see the intervention, it is important.

“It is a way of bringing them back together to ensure the restoration of their household economy which was hitherto lost, and they should keep their record very well for future purpose,’’ he said.

Herbert said that the cash-to-work strategy was evolved to tackle the cash problems that would obviously face the returnees after years of displacement.

“We will introduce the cash-to-work scheme, so that they can get some money; this will help them to solve other problems apart from the food we have been giving them.

“The cash-to-work scheme is aimed at keeping the youth and energetic persons busy through tree planting, sanitation projects and other things that will benefit the community. Some stipend will be given to them every day.

“When you occupy the minds of this group of people, they will feel at home and the issue of settling down in the community would be achieved,’’ he said.

The team leader noted that the North East Food Security and Livelihood Emergency Support Project, which was implemented by FADAMA under the World Bank, was a serious and emotional intervention.

“We thank the Federal Government for the project. The project is moving on well because I can perceive the excitement of the beneficiaries; they are very happy and FADAMA has been doing its best to ensure accountability.

“We will continue to monitor the level of intervention and if there is a best practice, we will showcase it in other states.

“For instance, Adamawa has done very well; we are impressed and what we need to do now is to tidy up our strategies and showcase them to the Federal Government,’’ Herbert said.

