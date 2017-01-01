 Fans React To Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz's First Picture Together After Messy Drama - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Fans React To Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz’s First Picture Together After Messy Drama

Tiwa-Savage-and-Tunji-Balogun-600x600

Nigerian singer and Mavin queen, Tiwa Savage and her husband, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun were pictured together for the first time since after the couple fell apart last year.

Recall that TeeBillz took to his Instagram account to rant about his relationship to Tiwa Savage, the frustration and depression after which he attempted to commit suicide.

Following the move Tiwa Savage granted an explosive interview in which she revealed her side of the story which was followed by the couple’s exit from social media for a while.

However, the couple were seen together at media personality, Stephanie Coker’s traditional wedding to her heartrob, Olumide Adenirokun.

In reaction, fans took to their social media page to express their varying opinions.

See reactions below:

teebillz

teebillz

teebillz

teebillz

teebillz

