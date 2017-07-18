Fashola inaugurates 15-member board for registered builders

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing has inaugurated 15-member Board for Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) to certify new professionals and focus on quality of building.

Fashola, who spoke at inauguration of the 6th board of the council in Abuja on Tuesday, charged the council to earn their title by building lasting structures as well as regulate the activities of builders in the country.

He, however, tasked the builders to focus on quality of materials used for building to reduce the rate of collapsed buildings.

“What we gathered to do is to perform a simple but profound statutory responsibility, which is to inaugurate the board of CORBON; this is the sixth board that will be inaugurated.

“It is important, especially for members of the public to be aware that this council, which is created by law, has statutory powers with functions to determine those persons who will be builders in Nigeria.

“And the standard of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons who the council will have power to register, this board is a 15-member board.

“It is my honour and pleasure to inaugurate you to earn your title in the real sense of the practical impact in the society.

“You have earned it by scholarship, we ask you now to earn it by utilisation and ensuring that you regulate existing professionals to certify incoming professionals, who will help Nigeria to build to last.“

The minister said that the board included two persons nominated from the ministry, four persons from states, five elected by the institute of building and three from the academia.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Kabiru Bala, on behalf of his members pledged to discharge their duties in accordance with the constitution.

Bala appreciated the minister for increasing the budgetary allocation for council, stressing that it would enable them increase their scope of work.

He said that management tools were being put in place by the council to ensure that builders adhered to professionalism to avoid collapse of building. (NAN)

