Feminists claim to promote the advancement of women and gender equality, largely via the promotion of so-called sexual liberation, but their movement is leaving a wake of unhappy, unmarried, and childless women in its path, a real problem feminists seemingly refuse to entirely address.

According to a recent study from Yale University researchers, liberated, college educated women are freezing their eggs because they can’t find a man to marry and have children with before their natural childbearing years expire. In the U.K., for instance, one in five women is childless when their natural reproductive years expires, as opposed to one in ten women a mere generation prior.

So what’s to blame for this onslaught of college-educated yet terribly empty women?

The short answer is feminism.

The author of the study, Marcia Inhorn, an anthropology professor at Yale University, concludes that the common assumption about women putting off children to advance their careers is mere myth. The 150 women undergoing the egg-freezing process in the U.S. and Israel who were extensively interviewed for the study, claimed they were not putting off having a family in order to advance their career, but because they simply couldn’t find a mate.

Inhorn blames the problem on a shortage of college-educated men. “There is a major gap — they are literally missing men. There are not enough college graduates for them. In simple terms, this is about an oversupply of educated women,” she says.

“Most women who are educated would like to have an educated partner. Traditionally women have also wanted to ‘marry up’ to go for someone more successful, financially well off,” adds the researcher.

Inhorn then goes on to blame feminism, sort of. Essentially, because of feminism, liberated women are college-educated but unhappy and alone in exchange, she argues.

“As a feminist I think it’s great that women are doing so well but I think there has been a cost that has been paid,” says Inhorn, adding that women have been left in “sadness and isolation.”

But there’s more going on here. Other experts allude to what Inhorn is unwilling to say: it’s not simply an “oversupply” of liberated women that’s driving this trend, or a liberation-happiness trade-in; it’s men refusing to settle down. And for that, I’d like to thank the feminists’ push for “sexual liberation.”

Let start with the evidence.

First off, some of the women interviewed by Inhorn’s own team even admit that it’s not simply an educational gap; women said they would marry a man who doesn’t have a degree but they can’t find one who wants to marry them.

Then there’s Medical Director of U.K. clinic Create Fertility, Professor Geeta Nargund, who hits the nail on the head (emphasis added): “Women tell us frequently that they are freezing their eggs because the men they meet feel threatened by their success and so unwilling to commit to starting a family together.”

President of the British Fertility Society, Professor Adam Balen, concurred (emphasis added): “We are seeing some big societal issues, in particular in some social economic groups, with young men not committing.”

And here’s Executive Director of IVI, Dr. Gillian Lockwood, on Inhorn’s findings: “It exacerbates the problem of men not wanting to ‘settle down’ and start a family until it’s almost too late for the woman to conceive naturally. And if she insists, he’s quite likely to leave for a younger woman whose biological clock isn’t ticking quite so loudly.”

Dr. Lockwood’s “own survey of women doing ‘social’ egg freezing found the overwhelming majority of women having their eggs frozen were doing so because they could not find a partner, or because their own partner would not commit,” notes The Telegraph.

Bingo.

And there’s even more!

Professor Simon Fishel, who founded Care Fertility, explained based on his research (emphasis added): “Almost all of the women in the study who employed egg freezing were heterosexual and wanted to become married mothers. Women lamented the ‘missing men’ in their lives, viewing egg freezing as a way to buy time while on the continuing (online) search for a committed partner.”

Over 90% of those surveyed were not freezing their eggs to postpone childbearing to advance a career. Instead, “they were desperately ‘preserving’ their fertility beyond the natural end of their reproductive lives, because they were single without partners to marry,” he said.

So back to the original claim: the so-called sexual liberation of women is indeed screwing women, and not in a good way.

Why would a man rush to settle down and marry someone if he can not only have sex with “liberated” women without a ring, but even cohabitate with them, too? Moreover, the less chaste a woman is, the less preferable she will likely be to a man. Not to mention a woman’s increasing age and creeping near infertility as another massively undesirable trait.

If women demanded more from men, did not sleep around in the name of feminism, men would settle into marriage at an earlier age.

But, nonetheless, these simple truths will be rejected by feminists everywhere, clinging hard to their sad, lonely lives in exchange for empty Feminism, as they accuse any dissenter of being a misogynist.

