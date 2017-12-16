Earlier in the week, a young lady Amasa Firdus Abdulsalam was denied her call to bar for refusing to take off her hijab.

The graduate of Law from the University of Ilorin described this as a violation of her right to freedom of religion as protected by the section 38 of the 1999 constitution.

There have been many reactions to this issue most especially on social media with the hashtag #JusticeforFirdaus.

Controversial political figure, Femi Fani Kayode popularly known took to his twitter page to also address the issue.

He tweeted “The girl that insisted on wearing her hijab during her call to the Nigerian bar was being childish and disingenuous. U cannot insist on wearing religious grab during a secular ceremony and she is not the first Muslim to be called to the Nigerian bar. Nigeria is also a secular state.”

