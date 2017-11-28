Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has called out the Nigerian government over their continued silence on the alleged cases of slavery in Libya.

Social and Mainstream media has been awash with gory photos and pathetic stories of slave trade of African migrants en route Europe in Libya.

According to reports, most Africans are beaten, tortured, starved and sold off as slaves to Libyans.

While many celebrities and world government agencies have started to investigate the matter, Nigerian President Buhari is yet to comment on it.

In a pic shared by Fani Kayode, a black man could be seen turned upside down and burnt to death after tortue.

FFK wrote:

Roasted alive! This is what Libyans do to sub-saharan Africans who are looking for a transit point to Europe. They sell them into slavery and either murder, mutilate, torture or work them to death. All this yet not a word of condemnation from @MBuhari or other African leaders!

