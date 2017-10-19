The Federal Government on Thursday arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau, for allegedly making injurious false statements against the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

He pleaded not guilty to all the five counts read to him on Thursday, Punch reports.

Mr. Misau, a serving senator, is facing a five-count charge bordering on injurious falsehood against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Mike Okiro.

The judge, Ishaq Bello, who declined to grant bail to Mr. Misau on self-recognizance, set the bail bond at N5 million with two reliable sureties each in like sum.

The judge had declined the prayer made by Mr. Misau’s counsel, Godwin Obla, asking the court to grant bail to his client on self-recognizance.

Mr. Bello said: “For a reason I am not considering the request made by the learned Silk.

“It has now become customary that anytime senior citizens are arraigned in the court and are granted bail on self-recognizance, they suddenly realise that they have the need to engage in some personal trips outside.

“And sometimes they stay for a long period of time and such cases will be delayed because of their absence.’’

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provision of Section 393 (1) of the Penal Code.

The trial judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, who is the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court granted him bail in the sum of N5m with two reliable sureties in like sum.

The judge fixed November 28 and 29 for trial.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related