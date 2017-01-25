FG should establish culture, arts training centres to encourage entrepreneurship

Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters, the founder of Terra Kulture, has urged the Federal Government to establish more arts, culture and skills’ acquisition training centres across the country to encourage entrepreneurship.

Austen-Peters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that these development would encourage youths to be self-employed instead of seeking non-existing white-collar jobs.

She said that the centres would be basically to train youths on culture, arts, fashion, music and creativity generally.

She said that these would enable them to be useful to themselves and to the society at large.

“The unemployed youths will become self-employed through the training in various skills.

“This will discourage scouting for white-collar jobs but encourage one man, one job, which is the sole proprietorship, “she said.

According to her, the nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) will improve with lots of entrepreneurs, and will also boost internally generated revenue (IGR).

She also said that her cultural outfit had helped thousands of creative practitioners to become self-employed through periodic exhibitions.

“I organise exhibitions for up-and-coming creative artists and music producers on regular bases.

“ These have been given them the opportunities to display their talents and creativity to the outside world, “she said.

She appealed to the government to provide such skills’ acquisition centres to other Nigerians.

“ Government can achieve this by partnering private investors through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative,” she said.

Austen-Peters said that she was optimistic that the industry was capable of rescuing the nation from its current economic recession.. (NAN)

