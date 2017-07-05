 FG to issue N135 bn bonds on July 12 – DMO

FG to issue N135 bn bonds on July 12 – DMO

The Federal Government plans to sell N135 billion worth of bonds in its July 12 auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said.

The offer circular, which was obtained from its website on Wednesday in Abuja, said it would sell N35 billion of bonds that would mature in July 2021 at 14.50 per cent.

It would also sell N50 billion at 16.28 per cent to mature in March 2027, while another N50 billion of paper would be sold at 16.24 per cent to mature in April 2037.

All the bonds on offer are re-openings of previous issues, the circular said.

 

 

Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit. (NAN)
FOF/KOLE/EEE
============

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar