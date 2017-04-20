Fidelity Bank disburses N74m to customers to promote financial inclusion

The Fidelity Bank Plc on Thursday said it had disbursed N74 million to lucky customers under its monthly Get Alert in Millions promo targeted at financial inclusion.

Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Shared Services, gave the figure at the 7th Get Alert in Millions Promo Prize Presentation held in Lagos.

Ugochukwu said that the bank had distributed the sum since the promo commenced in August 2016 to strengthen savings culture among Nigerians.

She said that the bank still had outstanding N31 million to give lucky winners before the end of the promo.

The executive director added that the bank give give many consolation prizes such as refrigerators and power generating sets.

Ugochukwu urged the bank’s customers to key into the financial empowerment initiative, noting that there were two more draws to end the promo.

She said that the promo, which would end in June, had brought glory to the bank due to its focus on improving the living standards of its customers.

“This promo is still alive and waxing strong; we still have in excess of N30 million to give out to customers,” Ugochukwu said.

She described the promotion as timely and unique.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six customers that emerged star winners in the 7th promo draw nationwide got a total sum of nine million naira.

The winners include Emmanuel Omeje from Minna Branch, who won two million naira and Simon Egwuonu from Idumota Branch in Lagos, who won three million naira.

The others are Adams Jamiu from Iwo Branch, one million naira; Amarachi Okwu from Agbani Branch in Enugu State, one million naira; Ndor Eunice from Sapele Branch in Delta, one million naira; and Shedrach Ovat, Secretariat Branch, Abuja, also one million naira.

Egwuonu, who won the star prize of three million naira for Lagos Zone of the branch, commended the bank for the initiative.

He called on other customers to embrace the promo, saying that he did not believe in it initialially.

“Sometimes, we see some promotions and feel they are about `who-knows-man’, but today I don’t know anybody in the bank but I emerged a winner,” he said. (NAN)

