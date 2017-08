FIFA Award: Super Falcons defender hails Omagbemi nomination

A Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, has hailed the nomination of the former coach of the team, Florence Omagbemi, for the prestigious FIFA Women Coach of the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omagbemi who coached Super Falcons to win the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon was among the 10 coaches shortlisted for the award.

Those nominated include, Olivier Echouafni, Head Coach of the French National Team; Emma Hayes of Chelsea Ladies; Ralf Kellermann Head Coach of the VFL Wolfsburg (women) and Xavi Llorens of FC Barcelona Ladies.

Others are, Nils Nielsen of the Danish Senior Women National Team; Gerard Precheur, Head Coach of Olympique Lyonnais Ladies; and Dominik Thalhammer,

Head Coach of Australian Women National Team. Hwang Yong-Bong both of Korea DPR Women Team and Korea DPR U-20 Women National Teams and Sarina Wiegman of Netherlands Women National Team also made the list.

Hwang Yong-Bong both of Korea DPR Women Team and Korea DPR U-20 Women National Teams and Sarina Wiegman of Netherlands Women National Team also made the list.

Ebi told NAN that it was a well-deserved nomination for the coach whose effort and contribution to the team yielded a positive result in the 2016 CAF Women Cup in Cameroon.

“Her nomination didn’t come to me as a surprise because she deserved the nomination being a good coach.

“I was part of the team to Cameroon in 2016, she did a lot for the team in spite of the challenges we faced before and during the election.

“I wish her all the best and I hope she will make the final three that will be up for the award later in the year, ” she said.

Also, Royals Olajide, Coordinator of the Women Amateur Football Association (WAFA) told NAN that her nomination was a good one for her and the country.

“This shows that many good things can still come out of Nigeria if a Nigerian coach is part of the nominees for the FIFA award.

“I wish Omagbemi all the best in her coaching career and urge other coaches to be committed in their duties,” he said.

The final lists of three nominees for the award will be announced in mid-September.

As captain, Omagbemi won the Africa Women Cup of Nations with the Super Falcons in 1998, 2000, 2002, and 2004, making her the only individual to have won the competition as a player and coach. (NAN)

KOA/MO/MEMO

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment