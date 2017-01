Floyd Mayweather was among the few celebrities who graced the US President, Donald Trump’s inauguration event yesterday.

Recall that several American celebrities had spoken against the emergence of Donald Trump as the US president following the announcement of the November 8 election results.

The boxing champion was however in attendance at the event with his baby mama, Melissia Rene and shared some photos with his fans.

See photos below:

