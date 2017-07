Ex-United player, Philip Mulryne, has been ordained as a Roman Catholic Priest, Saturday.

According to reports, he was ordained by Archbishop, Joseph Di Noia in a ceremony held in Dublin, Ireland.

Recall that he was ordained a deacon, November 2017 and made his debut for United in 1997 under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson

The 39-year-old played one Premier League game for the Red Devils before joining Norwich where he played 160 games in six years.

See the ordination photos…

