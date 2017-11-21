Foundation enrolls 200 Almajiris in primary schools in Kano State

A Kano-based Non Governmental Organisation, Khalifa Dankade Foundation (KDF), said it had enrolled 200 Almajiris in primary schools in the state in the last two years.

The Coordinator of the foundation, Alhaji Khalifa Mustapha, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the group in Kano on Tuesday.

Mustapha said the beneficiaries were selected from Garun Malam and Dawakin Tofa local government areas of the state.

He said the foundation had so far spent over N3.5 million on the feeding and provision of uniforms to the pupils.

He said the foundation’s decision to embark on the project was part of its efforts to discourage poor parents in the rural areas from sending their children to urban areas as Almajiris.

“We use public school buildings where the pupils receive both basic non-formal and Islamic Education.

“By the time they spend one year, they would have learnt something which will enable us to enroll them in primary school.

“Our aim is to reduce rural/urban drift which causes children to be employed by violent extremists to foment trouble in the society, “the coordinator said.

He said the foundation had entered into partnership with the Kano State Government, the State Hisbah Board and the Forum for Quranic Schools Teachers as well as the state chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors to ensure the success of the programme.

He also disclosed that the US Embassy (Public Affairs Department) had given a grant to the foundation in aid of the project.

Mustapha said the foundation had also organised various programmes, including Awards, as part of efforts to raise funds for the project.

NAN reports that during the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investments, Ismaeel Ahmed, signed a document to become an Ambassador of the foundation.

Speaking shortly after signing the document, Ahmed promised to work toward the success of the project. (NAN).

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

