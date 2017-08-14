Fresh Anambra Church Attack: State Govt. Issues Statement - The Herald Nigeria

The Anambra State Government has issued a statement regarding the fresh attack reported to have been carried out by gunmen in the state yesterday leading to the death of a policeman and a civilian.

The state which was a week ago rocked with another attack which led to the death of not less than 13 persons with 27 severely injured revealed through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Willie Obiano, that the report alleging an attack on the Assemblies of God church in Onitsha is nothing but a false report.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on social media, Mr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh, in the statement released further revealed that nothing as contained in the report happened.

He explained: “No Church Attack in Onitsha, Please Ignore the Rumour! The Onitsha incidence has nothing to do with church attack as confirmed by the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkiru Nwode.

“She said the attack was on policemen who were on foot patrol along Oguta Road Onitsha.

“According to her, the attackers were hoodlums who disguised themselves as masquerades to dispossess innocent citizens of their belongings and in the process killed a police man and injured some others.

“Recall that in an effort to ensure safer society, the government of Anambra State recently launched Motorbike Brigade in addition to several other Security Units that maintain regular patrol of our communities.

“May the soul of deceased officer who died in active duty find eternal peace.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment