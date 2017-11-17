Gani Adams, others for recognition as Nollywood thespian marks golden jubilee celebration on stage

Otunba Gani Adams and other notable Nigerians will receive awards from renowned actor, Olusegun Akiremi, aka Chief Kanran, as he celebrates his 50 years on stage this month end.

Akiremi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that others recipients for awards at the event scheduled for Nov.26 would include : Tayo Shobola, Olushola Adekoya and Hon.Razak Ajala.

They would be given Ori Festival of Colours and Arts Awards as custodians of arts and their contributions to the development of the country, Chief Kanran said.

He said that he was grateful to God for sparing his life to achieve great feats in his chosen career and mark his golden jubilee as an actor.

The actor said that his company, the Arts Heroes Limited, would also lay the foundations of African and modern structures for shooting of movies on a 76-hectare of land donated to it some years ago by a philanthropist.

He said that the structure would serve as a film village that would relief actors of the stress of renting choice apartments as locations to shoot their movies.

” We want the celebration to go along with the launch of our 76 hectares of land at Ado Awaye, Oyo State and give awards to Nigerians who have been instrumental to the development of the country.

” We intend to make the place a city for artistes, there will be hotels, banks, superstores, mobile toilets and lots more, we will make sure that security is worked on.

” Thirty hectares of the land will be for African houses’ design while another 30 hectares will be for modern houses’ construction.’’

He also said that temporary structures would be erected for the shooting of different movies by various actors and film producers in line with individual film’s theme.

“ When members of a particular crew had completed shooting their film, the temporary structure used by them will be dismantled.

“Another structure will be erected for another movie so there will be no permanent structure.’’

Akiremi added that some plots from the land would be sold to interested actors at subsidised rate to develop.

He said that he was grateful to God for granting him the grace to have been a thespian for the past 50 years.

” Having acted for 50 years in sound health, I give all glory to my creator, many of my colleagues are dead but I am still alive.

” I have been through huge storms in life, it has not been easy,’’ he said.

