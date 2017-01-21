Why I Gave Up Power To Barrow - Jammeh - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Fomer Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh on Saturday said he was stepping down in order for peace to reign in ther coutry after 22 years in power.

This move was a follow up after talks with west African leaders before a military intervention. Jammeh spent hours with Guinea and Mauritania’s presidents on Friday in Banjul, where agreement was reached that he would hand power to Adama Barrow, the declared winner of elections last month.

“I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians,” Jammeh said in a statement broadcast on state television.

The leader declared his decision to leave office — after weeks of stalling through threats and legal action — was his alone, despite immense pressure from the international community. However, agreement was not reached on where he would spend his life after his presidency.

“My decision today was not dictated by anything else than the supreme interest of you the Gambian people and our dear country,” Jammeh said in his speech, thanking Gambians for their support.

“At a time when we are witnessing trouble and fears in other parts of Africa and the world the peace and security of the Gambia is our collective heritage which we must jealously guard and defend,” he added.

His actions will be carefully monitored in the hours and days after the declaration, as he has said once before he would step down and recognise Barrow as the winner, just after the election.

Troops from five African nations are stationed on the tiny west African nation’s borders in the event Jammeh does not keep his word, and it was thought Conde would stay into Saturday to iron out remaining disagreements.

The Gambian strongman did not mention any future plans in the state television address, meaning these details may have yet to be decided.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment