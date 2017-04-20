'You Have To Be A Gay Man To Find Serena Williams Sexually Attractive,' Social Media Reacts - The Herald Nigeria

Following the announcement of Serena Williams’ pregnancy as she revealed on her social media page that she is 20 weeks in, there have been several reactions in the media with most of her fans surprised at the move.

Recall that the United state’s athlete announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit some months ago.

However, the pregnancy announcement made some fans wonder how the tennis star managed to win the last Australian Open with her foetus in place.

Another social media user, a black woman, has however incurred the wrath of other fans after she mentioned that a man must be gay to find the tennis star sexually attractive.

The black American Twitter user, Ashley-Chan’te has since suffered massive backlash from fans on the social media platform.

Read some of the replies she got below:

