Gospel Singer dies after brief illness - The Herald Nigeria

Gospel singer, Eric Arubayi is dead.

According to several reports online, Arubayi died on Saturday, February 11 at the Delta State Teaching Hospital after battling a brief illness.

Late Eric is survived by a wife, Chinonso and a son. Eric and his wife had recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Eric Arubayi, a Nigerian singer/songwriter born to a family of four from the Niger Delta region, was the 4th runner-up of the first season of Idols West Africa.

He can be described as a classic R&B/Soul artist, whose music basically summarise the basis of our existence, survival and hustle through life: Inspiration, Love and Motivation.

Eric came into limelight in the music scene due to his participation in the West African Idol maiden edition where he finished as third-runner-up, with Timi Dakolo winning the prize.

Having released his debut album in 2011 titled, ‘Redefined’ which saw him working with the likes of Jesse Jagz, he is most popularly known for major hits such as ‘I go make am’, ‘Mr DJ’ and ‘One Love, One Voice’.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment