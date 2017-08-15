Gov. Al-Makura urges NYSC members to explore state’s agriculture, mineral resources

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Tuesday urged NYSC members in the state to explore diverse agricultural and mineral resources that abound in the state for self-sustenance.

Al-Makura made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the orientation of 2017 Batch A Stream II of the corps in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

Al-Makura, represented by the Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, said the state as was endowed with abundant natural resources that offered limitless opportunities for socio-economic development and self actualisation.

“Such opportunities abound in the areas of solid minerals, agriculture, tourism and most importantly, the people are hospitable.

”These are indeed necessary pre-conditions for sustainable economic enterprise,” he said.

Al-Makura urged the corps members to tap the opportunities offered by the agrarian state, adding that it possessed about 90 per cent of the total solid minerals in the country.

He said that if properly tapped, the corps members could become employers of labour and assist in the development of the state.

“I urge you all to explore the agriculture and mineral potentials in the state to key into government’s commitment towards revitalising the economy.

”Use your intellect to unlock these potentials in our midst,” he said

The governor added that his administration attached great importance to youth development, hence the determination to harness the intellectual and productive energies of the youth to achieve the development of the state.

“It is in this direction that I call on you to work hand in hand with us in the course of your primary assignments to achieve this lofty objectives.

”I also call on employers in the state to accept and fully utilise the services of corps members instead of rejecting them,” he said.

He pledged to ensure that all corps members who engaged in community projects were duly rewarded and honoured by the state government, to encourage future corps members to emulate.

The governor also urged them to integrate freely with members of their host communities and exhibit exemplary character that would endear them to their hosts even after their service year.

“People of Nasarawa State are peace-loving and hospitable. Integrate freely with your host community, respect their cultures and I assure you that you will make the state your place of permanent abode,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Zainab Isah, the state NYSC Coordinator, thanked the governor for prioritising the welfare of corps members in the state as well as renovating the Orientation camp.

She said that the present corps members were the finest set in recent times as they behaved well and participated actively in all the camp activities during the three weeks orientation.

”I am sure that the good behaviour they have exhibited while in camp will be even more exhibited to their communities of assignment,” She said.

She said that the batch comprised 946 males and 1005 females. (NAN)

