Gov. Ishaku signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday in Jalingo, signed the state Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2017 into law.

Speaking while appending his signature on the bill, the governor said the law became necessary to curtail incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

He said the law would become operational on Feb. 24, 2018 to enable the government sensitise all parties about its provisions.

Ishaku said: “Today is a historic day for the state as the law will usher in permanent solution to killings by herdsmen.

“Strange herdsmen with sophisticated weapons had terrorised farmers and the indigenous herdsmen over the years, destroying their crops and rustling their cows on daily basis.

“I believe that enacting a law is the best way out of the persistent crisis in the state for the benefit of all.”

The governor commended the state Legislature for passing the bill in spite of the pressure and media propaganda against it.

He said that opponents of the bill could not provide an alternative measure to bring peace to the farming communities.

He announced that government would establish pilot ranches, one in each of the three senatorial zones where herdsmen could graze their cattle.

He said that government would mobilise farmers to cultivate grasses for the cattle when the law becomes operational.

The state House of Assembly passed the bill on July 19. (NAN)

