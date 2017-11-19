Gov. Wike pledges to complete all ongoing projects

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Saturday that he would redeem all his electoral promises to Ahoada people by completing all ongoing projects in the local government area.

The governor, who dropped the hint at Ahoada in Ahoada West local government area of Rivers at a traditional reception held in honour of Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozu by Igbu Ehuda General Assembly of Ahoada, also elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a 1st Class Status.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozu, is the senator representing Rivers West senatorial district at the Senate.

“We are making promises because the people of Ahoada deserve projects, I can assure you that all the projects awarded in this area must be completed before the end of our first term,” he added.

Wike noted that all the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration across the state were designed to improve the living condition of the masses.

He stressed that Eze Ekpeye Logbo remained the paramount traditional ruler in Ekpeye Kingdom, as he elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda to a 1st class status.

The governor stated that the two Ekpeye Traditional stools elevated to the status of first class were meant to support Eze Ekpeye Logbo to promote the interest of Ekpeye people at the State Traditional Council.

“I will do everything to protect the interest of Ekpeye people, your interest is my interest,” he said.

NAN reports that Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III conferred a Chieftaincy title on Gov. Wike for his outstanding performance in the state.

A Chieftaincy title was also conferred on Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozu by Eze Igbu Ehuda III.

The governor also inaugurated a Modern Civic Centre for the people of the area.

