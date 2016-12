Extremely graphic photos of the remains of the Ebonyi State University Senate President, Comrade David Nwizi has surfaced online.

The student senate president was reported to have lost his life in a ghastly motor accident on the 26th of December, 2016.

According to reports, the deceased was on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state.

View Graphic photos below:

