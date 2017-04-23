Graphic Photos: Man Murders Brother Over Lover In Abia - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian man identified as Ifeanyi Okali Ubaka was reported to have allegedly murdered his brother in cold blood.

According to a report shared online by a Facebook user, Ifeanyi was reported to have engaged his brother in a duel over a woman.

The fight however led to the other brother’s death with the deceased sustaining horrible and deep cuts which subsequently led to his death.

The social media user shared: ‘Two brothers fights over a girl friend… This incident happened yesterday at Amaoba Village in Ikwuano LGA, Abia state.”

The Facebook user further narrated: “Two brothers from the same village Amaoba, fights over a girl friend. I gathered that the young man lying dead, started the fight by hitting his brother, asking why he choose to go out with his girl friend, not knowing that his brother was prepared for him. He cut him with a matchet, unfortunately for him….he couldn’t survive the cuts.”

See graphic photos:

