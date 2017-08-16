Group condemns protest led by Charlie Boy

The Buhari Support Group Centre (BSGC), on Wednesday condemned the protest and unauthorised invasion by a group to Wuse Market, Abuja, on Tuesday, which led disturbances of peace in the area.

A statement signed by Umaru Dembo, Director General, BSGC, said that the protest with the slogan `Ourmumudondo’ was led by a Musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlie Boy.

Dembo said that the protest was to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently on medical vacation to London, to either resume work or resign.

The director general noted that Oputa’s group was ignorant of the provisions of the constitution, adding that Buhari had complied with all the requirements of the constitution by handing over to his vice in acting capacity.

He informed that the constitution did not place a limit on how long a president should stay away on medical vacation.

“We condemn the activities of a group led by Charlie Boy, calling on the president to resume work or resign from office.

“The BSGC under the auspices for good governance and change initiative also demonstrated from the Unity Fountain to the Villa pointing out the ignorance of the `Ourmumudondo” protest, he said.

Dembo urged the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to deal with such people that were out to cause crisis in the country.

“It is glaringly obvious that several plans and destructive activities are sponsored by those under probe for corruption related offences, hoping to throw the government out of its stride.

“No amount of effort to sabotage the anti-corruption drive of the Buhari administration will deter the people’s government from pursuing the fight against corruption,’’ he said.

He expressed gratitude to God for giving President Buhari life and energy to continue his good living. (NAN)

