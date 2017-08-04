Hajj: 1,664 pilgrims transported from Kaduna – official

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Friday said 1,664 pilgrims from the state had been transported to Saudi Arabia since the flag off on August 1.

Its Public Relations Officer, Mr Yunusa Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the 1,664 pilgrims that were from Kagarko, Kudan, Kubau, Makarfi , Igabi, Kajuru, Kachia, Kaura and Jemaá Local Government areas of the state.

He said the pilgrims were all transported by Med-View Airline in five flights.

According to him, the sixth batch of pilgrims is expected to be airlifted on Friday.

Abdullahi said that the board had made all necessary arrangements to provide security and comfort for the pilgrims.

“The Overseer of the board, Imam Hussaini Tshoho, said that no fewer than 6,600 pilgrims from Kaduna State would perform the 2017 pilgrimage.” Abdullahi said (NAN)

