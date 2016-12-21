Headies Allegedly Disqualify Tekno From Next Rated Award Category - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Ahead of the much anticipated Headies 2016 Awards scheduled for December 22, 2016, Nigerian act, Tekno has allegedly been disqualified from his nominated category.

Tekno who had earlier ranted on social media for getting nominated in the ‘Next Rated’ award category has allegedly been disqualified.

The news of Tekno’s alleged disqualification thins down the number of artistes contesting for the awards to four including Ycee, Aramide, Humblesmith and Mr. Eazi.

The event is expected to take place at the at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

