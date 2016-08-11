My Husband Sparked My Nigerian Career - Tiwa Savage - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage is not letting the credit go unsaid as she has attributed a part of her success to her husband and former manager, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun.

The mother of one who recently got a whooping offer from RocNation cited Teebillz on her profile on the record label’s website.

She wrote:

“You’re writing songs, you’re writing your experiences and then you’re giving them to somebody else. It never felt quite right; it was something I always wanted. I write these songs, I want to sing it and perform it the way I want to do it because it was something I loved through.”

“I met Tunji and he told me about the growing Afrobeats scene back home in Nigeria. He thought I was wasting my talents being a songwriter & a backing singer and pushed me to move back to Africa.

“At first I thought it was a bit of a step backwards but he was adamant that this was my future. He knew it was what would set me apart from the rest.”

