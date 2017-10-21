Acho Ihim, the speaker of Imo state House of Assembly has leapt to the defence of underfire Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha who has come under fire for erecting a statue of South African President Jacob Zuma in the state.

The Speaker is of the opinion that if Mandela can be celebrated why not Zuma. Ihim revealed that the statue was made possible by bill passed into law by the State Assembly which allows the governor to recognise any individual who has distinguished himself in his service to God and humanity across the globe. This means the governor can erect the statue of any individual he deems to have accorded services to humanity or any other recognition.

Ihim said; “It would be madness for anybody to say that Okorocha spent that amount for his statue. South Africa Airlines can now come in to lift produce straight for exploit from our Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport and it is as a result of that visit. If we could celebrate Mandela, why not Zuma,”

