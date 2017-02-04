If You Don’t Like Buhari, Do This - Obasanjo To Nigerians - The Herald Nigeria

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of the country has advised Nigerians on what to do if they do not like the president, Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

Obasanjo’s advice to Nigerians comes after the rumored death of the president.

In reaction to the rumors circulating in the media following Buhari’s journey to the United Kingdom on a 10-day long medical vacation, Obasanjo in a statement released on Friday through his media aide urged Nigerians to pray for the President adding that what Buhari needs “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

Obasanjo further added: “If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicizing everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

