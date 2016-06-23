Ijaw Group Makes shocking demand of Buhari - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

An Ijaw Group called Ijaw Peoples’ Development Initiative (IPDI), have demanded that Buhari direct all Multinational companies to relocate their head offices to the Niger Delta region.

This demand was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Austin Ozobo, National President and Comrade Daniel Ezekiel, spokesperson of the group in Warri.

It was noted that the in other parts of the world, Multinational companies have their head offices close to their operational Base, but that in Nigeria such companies were based in Lagos.

The statement said, “All over the world, multinational companies always site their offices close to their operational base, but in Nigeria, the case is a different ball game entirely, with the likes of Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil staying put in Lagos, thereby depriving our youths employment opportunity that would have go a long way in nipping in the bud any form of restiveness.”

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment