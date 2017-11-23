Ikeja, Isolo, Mushin to experience 14 hours power outage on Friday — TCN

The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a 14-hour power outage for some parts of Lagos on Friday.

Mrs Celestina Osin, TCN Lagos Region spokesperson, said in a statement that the outage would affect consumers in Ikeja, Mushin and Isolo from 10am to 12 midnight.

Osin said the disruption of supply was to enable the compamy’s team of engineers carry out some urgent and important repairs on 2NO 60MVA 132/33KV transformers at the Isolo 132KV Transmission Station.

“”We solicit for understanding from all the customers that will be affected by the outage, especially for the inconveniences this will cause them even as this information comes to them at such short notice.

““The TCN Lagos Region promises to keep improving on its equipment for better service delivery to electricity users in her network,’’ Osin said. (NAN)

