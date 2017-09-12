After months of rumours and speculation, Apple has finally launched its new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Three colors are available: silver, gray and gold.

It has amazing features such as Facial recognition technology, a brand new screen, and camera, Here’s another new camera feature, still in beta mode: portrait lighting. With the dual cameras, the iPhone can separate a subject from the background and light the face better. “This is real-time analysis of the light on your subject’s face.”

New camera features in the phones: 12-megapixel camera, deeper colors, and an aperture opening that goes down to 2.8 and 1.8. (Lay translation: that’s really, really low — a standard camera lens with that aperture costs thousands.) What that means the camera will be much better in low light and can take pictures with a shallow depth of field: focus in the foreground and a completely blurry background.

The iPhone 8 display is 4.7 inches; 5.5 inches on the iPhone 8 Plus, with a Retina HDR display. It’s also dust- and water-resistant, which is undoubtedly welcome news to many, many iPhone owners. Also: the glass is “the most durable ever” in any cell phone.

According to Tech Radar, “it’s a name that makes some sense, simultaneously highlighting the phone’s high status and giving a nod to it being the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, with X, of course, being the Roman numeral for 10.”

The iPhone 8 starts at $699 for a model with 64GB of storage — the lowest available. It’ll be open for preorders on Friday, same as the new Apple Watch. Two wireless chargers on offer: the Mophi and the Belkin. The iPhone 8 will be glass-backed, allowing it to be charged wirelessly. It’s the first iPhone with that feature.

Apple’s iPhone X unlocks by recognizing your face. There’s an infrared camera and about eight other sensors that help with the process and There is no home button on the iPhone X; instead, you swipe up to go to the home screen.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment